BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent release "Un Ocotlense En NUEVA YORK" from Page Publishing author Oscar M. Silva shares captivating words of a life that has seen through seemingly endless troubles, hardship, as well as moments of success and of beauty.

Oscar M. Silva, a credit manager, a poet, has completed his new book "Un Ocotlense En NUEVA YORK": a heartfelt retelling of one's personal journey, expressing it in prose and poetry to grasp the hearts and inspire others. It is his sincere testimony of the wonder of life in itself.

Silva shares, "This is my personal life, since I was born I knew I wanted to write, at the school where I went; I learned to speak in prose: when I grew up I understood that life is very beautiful and now that I have seen it; I already grew up, and I already lived; I want to leave one thing.

I want to leave a memory here; written all by me, don't forget about me; my life is wonderful."

Published by Page Publishing, Oscar M. Silva's stirring poetry will enlighten readers' minds with the fascinating journey of a man who has faced challenges and also found beauty in all sides of life.

Filled with touching stories, everyone will see a life that has been well lived.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "Un Ocotlense En NUEVA YORK" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

