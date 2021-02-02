Lever Action Plate System® for Distal Radius Fractures by McGinley Orthopedics Undergoes First Patient Implantation.

Douglas, WY (82633)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. Morning high of 53F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.