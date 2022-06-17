The Kremer Ranch encompassing 16,517 acres of deeded and BLM acres sells in the heart of the Big Horn Basin.

POWELL, Wyo., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart of the Big Horn Basin this 16,517-acre ranch includes 1,726 deeded acres, a vast BLM cattle lease, and 654 irrigated acres with four pivot sprinklers. The Kremer Ranch was listed by Jacque Zurcher, Associate Broker Mason Morse Ranch Company on August 12, 2021, for 7.3 million. The property was sold on May 27th, 2022.

A peaceful and tranquil ranch setting with easy access to Powell, Wyoming. Shoshone River frontage for 2.5+/- miles with property on both sides of the river, plus Bitter Creek traverses the property and Sidon canal which has a historic fish ladder that borders the north and the west. The property is literally surrounded by water! The ranch offers excellent fishing, flocks of wild turkeys, geese, ducks, pheasants, and herds of deer make for exceptional wildlife and recreational opportunities.

With adjacent public lands and private BLM grazing, excellent water resources, and water rights similar ranches for sale of this quality are hard to find. The ranch is secluded, private, and close to amenities. The location, scenery, wildlife, hunting, and ranch operation all combine to offer a ranching lifestyle not easily found. This ranch is owner rated to run 350 pairs and 20 horses.

The ranch features excellent improvements, including a six-bedroom, five-bath home finished with a large dining area, cozy fireplaces, large hallways, spacious bedrooms/bathrooms, expansive decks, and a detached three-car garage. Size-able windows capture the sweeping views of the river bottom. The master bedroom and bathroom have been attractively updated with a rustic theme to make this home very relaxing.

For the horse enthusiast, the ranch has several 12' x 20' horse stalls with partial cover, a round pen, an interior tack room, and a large sandy outdoor roping arena (150' x 300'). The ranch headquarters also features a dog kennel set up for four dogs and a 40' x 60' insulated shop with 220 and single-phase electricity.

The cattle lot area features two large Quonset buildings and a nice set of working corrals with great highway access as well as utilities for an additional home. Bunk space for 120 head made with 3 ½" pipe makes the feedlot/working corrals very solid. The ranch has many features to make it function easily such as two silage pits, one with a concrete bottom, and two hay yards.

This property boasts some of the best water rights in the state of Wyoming. Sidon canal assessment is offset by oil royalties paid out to all shareholders (Shoshone water right). Sidon Canal has an early state water right, the oldest in the area. The farm also has a right from Bitter Creek which is not assessed a fee at this time.

The property contains 1,726 deeded acres with 654.93 acres of adjudicated water rights. Water is delivered from Bitter Creek for 221.7 acres and Sidon Canal for 433.23 acres. There are 4 irrigation pivots on the property all operated by natural gas engines.

The Shoshone River is a northern Wyoming river whose headwaters are in Yellowstone National Park which is a heavily traveled corridor for people visiting Yellowstone Park via the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The Shoshone River here has been rated among the top ten freestone trout fisheries in the Rocky Mountains. Teddy Roosevelt once called the North Fork corridor the most scenic 50 miles of land in America. Cities it runs near or through are Cody, Powell, and Byron It ends when it runs into the Big Horn River near Lovell, Wyoming. (Source: Greater-Yellowstone.com). In addition, the Big Horn Mountain range is sure to impress you with its recreational opportunities!

The Shoshone River offers a chance to land several subspecies of Cutthroat Trout. In 2011 the Wyoming Game and Fish Department completed a fish bypass structure that allows fish in the Shoshone River to move upstream to spawn in Bitter Creek on the ranch.

Limitless recreational and historic sites surround the ranch including the Bighorn National Forest, Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Refuge, Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site, Red Gulch Dinosaur Track Site, Shell Falls, Paintrock, and the famous ancient Medicine Wheel. Outdoor recreationists can find a wealth of wild game, fish, and outdoor scenery in the area.

Wyoming has low property taxes, low sales tax, and no personal income tax, and is becoming a place to live, work and play. The Kremer Ranch is a piece of Wyoming cowboy history. The Shoshone River flows through the valley offering excellent fishing. This ranch is conveniently located in the heart of the Big Horn Basin of Northern Wyoming. The area is rich in history and lavish in beauty. It is an easy scenic drive to Yellowstone National Park and many other numerous recreational opportunities within the Yellowstone ecosystem.

"The Kremer Ranch has it all. Live water, outstanding irrigation rights, cattle grazing lease, wildlife as well as beautiful improvement all in the Heart of the Big Horn Basin," added Jacque Zurcher, Agent with Mason & Morse Ranch Company.

The property was closed by Big Horn County Title of Greybull, Wyoming.

About Mason Morse Ranch Company

A leading provider of farm, ranch, and recreational land brokerage services across the American West. With roots dating back to 1961 in the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen, Colorado, the Ranch Company specializes in helping clients buy and sell high-value and large acreage farm, ranch, and recreational land properties.

About Agents Jacque Zurcher

Jacque Zurcher is an owner/operator of an irrigated ranch in Powell, Wyoming. Together, with her husband Ryan, they run Charolais and Red Angus cross cattle on sainfoin and grass pivots. Her primary focus is on the farm, ranch, and horse properties. Jacque was raised in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming on her family's turf grass farm, she graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Ag Business, and continued to work for Cabela's Inc. as a marketing manager for 16 of their eastern United States locations prior to joining Mason Morse Ranch Company.

