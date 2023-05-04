SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Manufacturing Agreement with Alamo Beer Company in San Antonio, TX. Under the agreement, Alamo will be making and co-packing a variety of Hemp derived Delta-9 THC beverages for HighBridge Premium. Starting with its premium faux beer products (eeZee daze™, Alpine Rush™, and Neblina del Pacifico™), HighBridge will be adding its' Effervescent Botanicals, ReFrsh™ in May, and a newly developed suite of ice teas in Quarter 2.

"With its history, expertise, and capacity, Alamo can accommodate the growing needs of HighBridge as we build the Hemp based Delta-9 portion of our corporate portfolio", said James Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of HighBridge Holdings. "The ability of Alamo to accurately produce the complex formulas of the HighBridge faux beers was impressive! And the production capacity of Alamo will serve HighBridge well into the future" he added.

David Esof, Production Manager of Alamo stated HighBridge formulas were some of the more complex that Alamo has encountered, but agreed the results were outstanding! David Komet, Alamo's Consultant shared "We certainly look forward to working with HighBridge to introduce its full catalog of products in the coming months".

HighBridge, an emerging multi-state operation in the Hemp arena, will be using Alamo as a base for centralized production of its Delta-9 infused beverages. Alamo's San Antonio location is conveniently located near Houston's D-Squared Worldwide Distribution, the primary distributor for HighBridge products throughout much of the U.S. "The products Alamo has produced for HighBridge are impressive, and a reflection of the Business Model and leadership of the HighBridge team," said Eugene Simor, CEO of Alamo.

On a separate note, Co-Founder and CAO of HighBridge Holdings, Inc. Vicky Hunter announced that HighBridge has established a formal banking relationship with First Citizens Bank (FCB) in Texas. "Working with the FCBs' Houston-based office was a great experience" she said, adding "they understand the unique needs of HighBridge, offer a full range of services, and made the on-boarding process seamless! As the HighBridge footprint expands into more states, we definitely see this as a long-term relationship that will continue to serve our banking needs."

About HighBridge Premium™

HighBridge Premium™ (The Highbridge Company, LLC) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its consulting, lab and marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 products market ready and expects to add several more each quarter. HighBridge products are currently available in Texas and Minnesota. Additional product launch venues targeted for 2022 include Arizona, Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, Massachusetts & Illinois. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an International footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity. For more information visit the company website:

www.highbridgepremium.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail and discussed in the Company's website; www.highbridgepremium.com. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. HighBridge assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Media Contact:

Victoria Hunter

763.443.5337

358477@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highbridge-premium-enters-into-a-manufacturing-agreement-with-alamo-beer-company-301815627.html

SOURCE HighBridge Premium™