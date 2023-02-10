A new fintech company has just been launched with the goal of revolutionizing the subprime loan industry by bringing clarity, transparency, and trust to borrowers with bad credit. This new company aims to improve the loan experience for borrowers by providing a marketplace where they can compare loan offers from multiple lenders. The launch of this new fintech company is a major step forward in the effort to improve the loan experience for borrowers with bad credit, and the company is eager to get started and make a difference in the lives of these borrowers.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound Financial, a new fintech startup, has announced its official launch with a mission to improve the subprime loan industry by bringing clarity, transparency, and trust to borrowers with bad credit. The company will offer a marketplace where borrowers can comparison shop loan offers from multiple lenders that offer bad credit loans.

"For too long, borrowers with bad credit have faced high interest rates, hidden fees, and a lack of options when it comes to finding a loan that fits their needs," said Dwayne Dumesle, CEO and founder of Sound Financial. "We believe that everyone deserves access to affordable credit, and our platform empowers borrowers to take control of their financial future by providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions about their loans."

Sound Financial offers a user-friendly platform where borrowers can compare loan offers from multiple lenders in real-time, allowing them to make an informed decision about which loan is best for their unique financial situation. The platform also provides detailed information about loan terms and fees, helping borrowers understand the true cost of their loan.

"We believe that transparency and trust are key to improving the subprime loan industry, and we are committed to empowering borrowers with the tools and information they need to make informed decisions about their loans," said Dwayne Dumesle.

Sound Financial is dedicated to helping borrowers with bad credit improve their financial situation and achieve their goals. The company has partnerships with multiple lenders that offer loans to borrowers with bad credit, giving borrowers access to a wide range of loan options and terms.

Media Contact

Dwayne Dumesle, Sound Financial, 1 844-648-2020, media@soundfinancial.com

SOURCE Sound Financial