BROOMFIELD, Colo. and SEDALIA, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision technology, and Western Sling Company (Western Sling), manufacturer and distributor of rigging, lifting, and material handling equipment, have announced a joint manufacturing and distribution partnership of the Vita Load Navigator in Colorado and Wyoming.

Vita manufactures the Vita Load Navigator — a member of the Vita Lifting System family for industrial customers. The Vita Load Navigator attaches under the hook of the crane and facilitates safer and more efficient crane operations by controlling the orientation of a load using high-powered electric duct fans. The Vita Load Navigator gives the construction industry a tool, the likes of which the industry has never seen, without replacing workers. The Vita Load Navigator provides:

Control of loads up to 40 metric tons

Maintenance-free operations

Autonomous position hold function of a crane load within a degree of accuracy

A safer alternative to the use of taglines; keeping workers out of the critical load path

Less than one degree of deviation in accuracy while bringing a load back to the desired heading

Crane operators control of the load through a wireless control pendant

Adaptive and continuous calibration to the load, adverse weather conditions, and motion disturbances

More details to come on the Vita Load Navigator at www.vitatech.co.

In addition to distributing the system, Western Sling will assist in the production of the Vita Load Navigator. Western Sling will also take charge of Colorado and Wyoming distribution territories.

"Western Sling Company is proud to be a partner with Vita — the engineering and technology in this product is truly unique and impressive," Bob Truitt, Western Sling's Executive Vice President said on the topic. "We are excited about the potential of this precise positioning device in providing efficiency and, more importantly, safety in crane and lifting operations. We look forward to presenting this to our marketplace and working closely with the Vita team."

The local partnership is also looking to put Colorado on the map as a central hub for innovative lifting and construction equipment.

Vita's CEO and President, Caleb Carr, says "I'm excited to see both Vita and Western Sling come together and make Colorado the epicenter for innovative industrial technologies."

He also spoke to the safety of the system, "My mission is to bring safety to crane operations — this partnership with Western Sling, a company of huge stature, will bring this life-saving mission to the construction industry significantly faster within the states of Colorado and Wyoming."

About Western Sling

Western Sling Company is a manufacturer and distributor of rigging, lifting, and material handling equipment, including hooks, hoists, shackles, rings, and other cargo control and material handling gear since 1971. Headquarters are in Sedalia, Colorado and is centrally located — allowing for quick response and fast logistics to our U.S and international customers. As a brick and mortar business with over 37,000 square feet of fabrication and warehouse facilities housing products from the finest manufacturers in the industry, such as Crosby Group, Van Beest, Elephant and all-Grip, Western Sling is an industry leader including compliance, load testing, and certifications. In September 2019 Western Sling became part of SBP Holdings, within SBP Holdings we now can supply Fluid Power, Hose and Rubber as well as Crane Manufacturing, rental and Fabrication of lifting devices. For more information, please visit www.westernsling.com.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds safety and precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

