Recent release "Las Más Difíciles Adversidades de una Mujer" from Page Publishing author Belem Jara is an awe-inspiring journey of a woman as she liberates herself from the traumatic and emotional abuse that hinder her personal growth.

Belem Jara, a native of Mexico, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book "Las Más Difíciles Adversidades de una Mujer": a deeply absorbing read that highlights the author's courage to take back her life after years of enabling wrongdoings and staying in an abusive environment. Here, she looks back on the adversities she encountered and the mistakes she created before finding peace in the presence of her husband.

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jara shares, "This work contains all kinds of adversities that a person can experience and as a result of my experiences I have done very positive things, but at the same time, I have made very delicate and profound mistakes where you can definitely identify with me. With my life story, I invite you not to make the same mistakes as me. I assure you, your life will be much better."

Published by Page Publishing, Belem Jara's amusing memoir is an endearing read that provides hope to those who can resonate with her. It's a powerful and unflinching nonfiction.

The author hopes that her readers will learn from her experiences. It's somehow a humbling and inspiring objective.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Las Más Difíciles Adversidades de una Mujer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845660/00__Belem_Jara.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing