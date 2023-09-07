CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU), today announced that we will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September 2023.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

*Date/Time: Monday, September 11th, 2023

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Registration: Click here

Event: 2023 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

*Date/Time: September 12-15th, 2023 / George Bee, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Gold, presents on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Location: Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO

Registration: Click here

Event: Gold Forum Americas 2023

*Date/Time: September 17-20th

Location: Broadmoor Hotel & Resorts, Colorado Springs, CO

Registration: Click here

*Date and time of presentation are subject to change. Please check with the conference coordinator for up-to-date schedules.

"September promises an exciting period for us, as we will be presenting on some exceptional platforms and engaging with the investment community-- industry leaders, specialists, and key decision-makers in the mining sector. These events are well-timed, aligning with several significant near-term catalysts, including our efforts toward the development of our CK Gold Project in Wyoming. We look forward to fostering meaningful interactions and sharing our vision for the future," said George Bee, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Gold.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to U.S. Gold's participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, 2023 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, and Gold Forums America 2023. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions; the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs; environmental and regulatory risks; COVID-19 risks; changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information; risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities; whether U.S. Gold will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs; the success or failure of future drilling programs; and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-present-at-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-301920471.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.