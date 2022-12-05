Featuring pinpoint accuracy and the fastest temperature response time on the market

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoPro, the #1 rated affordable meat thermometer on Amazon, launched a new product today, the ThermoPro Lightning One-Second Instant-Read Waterproof Meat Thermometer. Achieve perfection in a flash with temperature readings in just one second – the fastest response time on the market – and with pinpoint accuracy using a built-in sophisticated thermocouple probe, making this the ideal tool for grilling, deep frying, baking, barbecuing and more.

"At ThermoPro, we help make cooking easy by providing innovative, top-of-the-line products that generate consistent and exceptional results for our customers," said Reed Lalor, Vice President at ThermoPro. "The Lightning allows our customers to avoid over or undercooking their meats down to a single second by providing more precise and real-time temperature readings than any other product on the market."

The Lightning offers a variety of special features that make it unique to competitors, such as:

Record fast read time: Provides highly accurate temperature readings with a record response time of one second – a 200% quicker read time than most meat thermometers.

Provides highly accurate temperature readings with a record response time of one second – a 200% quicker read time than most meat thermometers. Advanced accuracy: ±0.5°F Thermocouple Accuracy makes this model one of the most precise on the market, along with custom calibration.

±0.5°F Thermocouple Accuracy makes this model one of the most precise on the market, along with custom calibration. A purchase which lasts a lifetime: With custom calibration, you're purchasing a meat thermometer which lasts forever. Easily store away using this digital kitchen thermometer's built-in magnet and hanging mount.

With custom calibration, you're purchasing a meat thermometer which lasts forever. Easily store away using this digital kitchen thermometer's built-in magnet and hanging mount. Cutting-edge motion sensing technology: Built-in motion sensor features smart sleep/wake mode, which automatically shuts off after 90 seconds of inactivity and reactivates when picked up.

Built-in motion sensor features smart sleep/wake mode, which automatically shuts off after 90 seconds of inactivity and reactivates when picked up. All-environment display: Large, luminous LED can be viewed in any light condition from wide angles. 180° Auto-Rotating function adjusts the display to suit both right- and left-handed users.

Large, luminous LED can be viewed in any light condition from wide angles. 180° Auto-Rotating function adjusts the display to suit both right- and left-handed users. Waterproof and durable: Built to last with custom calibration and durability-maximized construction, dishwasher safe for easy clean-ups and helps prevent accidents with anti-slip grip.

From December 5 through December 13, the ThermoPro Lightning Meat Thermometer will be on sale for 30 percent off on Amazon.com when using promotional code 30LQB9KG at checkout.

About ThermoPro:

Established in 2014, ThermoPro quickly grew to become the #1 best-selling brand of affordable digital meat thermometers and hygrometers on Amazon. Multiple products are recognized as best-sellers and top-reviewed in their respective Amazon categories. The brand's celebrated customer service, commitment to innovating and developing high-quality affordable meat thermometers, keen understanding of online markets and close relationship with the end consumer have all helped establish ThermoPro as one of the big players in the industry. To learn more, visit BuyThermoPro.com

Contact: Molly Bell

Interdependence Public Relations

(205) 516-3486

349849@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermopro-launches-new-innovative-meat-thermometer-the-lightning-301692500.html

SOURCE ThermoPro