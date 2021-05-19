AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning branding agency, Push10, is thrilled to reveal Texas Legal Services Center's (TLSC) new brand, the result of a months-long collaboration between the organizations.

TLSC, a nonprofit that works to ensure equal justice is served for all Texans, was chosen from a list of nationwide applicants as the winner of Push10's semi-annual Unwrap a New Brand Campaign. The campaign awards a free branding project to a nonprofit doing exceptional work for the world.

Push10 provided research, brand strategy, positioning, and logo design services for the Texas-based nonprofit to help clarify their message, update their visual identity, and expand their mission to benefit more Texans.

"We really appreciate Push10 and all that you've done. Your work has really helped us. It's been a great process and we're so grateful," said Karen Miller, Executive Director of TLSC.

Offering branding, web design, and marketing strategy services, Push10 has helped expand the impact of several other notable mission-based organizations, including John Templeton Foundation, Philabundance, and the Girls First Fund.

Ken Beasley, Push10's Director of Business Strategy, said, "Collaborating with TLSC to produce this new brand has been deeply rewarding for our agency, and we are humbled to be able to provide support to an organization providing critical services to often underserved communities."

Follow this link to get a look at the completed project: Texas Legal Services Center's Rebranding

