LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Virgilia Lima, a devoted believer in Christ and a brilliant author, has completed her new book "El amor que vale para todos los días": a profound manuscript that revels on the beauty of love and true life under the guidance of the Redeemer. These pages of devotionals are designed to make one realize the impact of love in all things that surround oneself.

Virgilia writes, "The true meaning of life is in loving God and your neighbor no matter who you are or what you do. The important thing is to love, because love is the perfect ingredient that gives the most important spice of any meaningful relationship and is fundamental for a true life in Jesus Christ, because your quality of life is directly related to the amount of love that flows in you, and through you to others. Though often overlooked, love is worth far more than riches and fame, or honor, or lust; these things will pass but love remains. You can be satisfied without the other things, but not without love. The absence of love will leave a devastating void. When your spirituality is not present, your works become selfish and insincere, if love is not the motivation, it will be bland without love and unsatisfactory and will be meaningless."

Published by Page Publishing, Virgilia Lima's mind-clearing read will also calm emotions with its voice of love flourishing through the reader's hearts. This goes to show how much love God offers throughout one's life.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "El amor que vale para todos los días" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

