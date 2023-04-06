Attorney Saavedra Continues to be Honored for Exceptional Legal Representation in Arizona

PHOENIX, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Saavedra Law Firm, PLC, is proud to announce its founder, Freddy Saavedra, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for Personal Injury for the fifth consecutive year.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state are selected to receive this honor.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for Personal Injury, especially as a solo attorney," Saavedra said. "This recognition enhances our reputation in the field of personal injury, but it is also a reflection of the dedication our firm has to our clients."

This recognition further solidifies the reputation of Saavedra Law Firm, PLC, as a leading personal injury law firm. The firm's clients can rest assured that they are being represented by an attorney with a proven track record of success.

Freddy Saavedra is a highly regarded attorney with expertise across the field of personal injury, including general cases and workers' compensation third party claims. In addition to his practice he currently serves as Awards Committee Chair for the Hispanic National Bar Association and as Vice-President of Los Abogados Hispanic Bar Association.

Mr. Saavedra received his law degree from Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law in 2013 and has been practicing law ever since. He has been recognized for his outstanding work in the legal field, being selected to the Rising Stars list from 2019 to 2023. With a commitment to exceptional legal representation, Mr. Saavedra has helped numerous clients receive the compensation they deserve for their injuries.

Super Lawyer's annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

For more information about Super Lawyers and their selection process, please visit their website at SuperLawyers.com.

About Saavedra Law Firm, PLC

Saavedra Law Firm, PLC is an award-winning boutique personal injury law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm assists accident victims throughout Arizona. Originally founded in 2014, Saavedra Law is dedicated to employing technology and legal experience to obtain better results for its clients. Saavedra Law's tagline, Legal.Better.® is a commitment to consistently improving the legal services they provide their clients. For more information please visit their website at legalbetter.com their Spanish site is located here.

