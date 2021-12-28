HORIZON, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- "Marisela Cabrales, with her narrative, has created a crystal of a unique color through which a little-known reality can be seen: the battles that disability wage against a society that is not yet ready to erase the borders between both worlds.

No soy del montón is the count of the triumphs and setbacks of a lifetime; the narration of an odyssey that never ends; the hope of calm after the storm. A lonely childhood in Mexico City, the first love of adolescence, the enormous happiness of being a mother and the difficulties of living in a dangerous border, are the scenarios through which Marisela takes us by the hand to learn about her life full of contrasts.

The message of the work is clear and decisive: 'Do not allow any obstacle to frustrate your chances of achieving the dreams you long for.' Without a doubt, a book that invites reflection and motivates us to fight daily battles.

Published by Page Publishing, Marisela Cabrales' journey is evident in this inspiring memoir of her life— a life of decisions, of setbacks; and finally, of success. It is of great chance that readers may find themselves facing similar problems and find the answers in these pages as well.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "No soy del montón" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

