JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera + Lab, a pioneer in the men's skincare industry, has announced Tony Gonzalez as the brand's Chief Wellness Ambassador. As a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end who missed only one game in his 17-year career, Gonzalez understands the importance of taking care of your body, inside and out.
"I like to partner with brands that I trust and that are authentic to my beliefs. I love what Caldera + Lab stands for, they use top-notch formulas, superior ingredients, and quite frankly...their products work," says Gonzalez. "To me, routines are the key to success. My entire career was based on routines and now I have a self-care routine with Caldera + Lab. As Chief Wellness Ambassador, I hope to lead by example and help raise awareness about the importance of investing in fitness, nutrition and self-care."
Caldera + Lab was created with a simple goal, to help inspire people to be their best self. They believe that time is better spent living life, rather than following a complicated routine. Their team has created a line of innovative, scientifically-crafted skincare that delivers clinically-verified results. The brand offers a regimen of three staple products, plus a mask, and believes in quality and innovation when it comes to skincare.
"We've created a brand around the idea that men deserve self-care products that are clean, simple to use, and deliver real results," says Jared Pobre, co-founder and CEO. "I can't imagine a better Chief Wellness Ambassador than Tony Gonzalez. He has built an incredible career by putting in the work every single day and we're thrilled to bring that energy to Caldera + Lab."
Caldera + Lab
Caldera + Lab, is a pioneer in the men's clean skincare industry, launched in 2019 with sustainability and ethical sourcing ingrained, utilizing green-technology in every step of production. The Wyoming-based certified B-corp, founded by husband and wife team Jared Pobre and Stacy Keibler, offers pharmaceutical grade, clinically tested, award-winning products powered by exceptional organic ingredients and a commitment to protecting our environment.
