CHEYENNE, Wyo. and OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunavi, a leading provider of cloud solutions, Agile software development, and IT consulting, has partnered with Genesis Consulting to provide development services for the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) iServe Nebraska Portal for citizen benefits.

The project focuses on agile application development using cross-functional teams integrated with State of Nebraska employees to create a new and enhanced web portal to process healthcare, economic assistance, and disability benefit applications. This solution will improve public access, outcomes, cost, accountability, and quality of DHHS services through an integrated, consumer-centric application.

"Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is looking towards the future with the iServe project to improve the public experience when engaging with governmental health programs," said Lunavi CEO and Chairman Sam E. Galeotos. "We're proud to partner with Genesis and DHHS to achieve the goals of this program. As other State organizations seek to modernize their benefits programs, they will see the iServe portal as a blueprint to follow."

DHHS oversees numerous services throughout Nebraska, including Medicaid and Long-Term Care, Developmental Disabilities, Public Health, Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services. The new cloud-based service will provide a user-friendly and streamlined experience for Nebraska citizens to access and request Federal and State benefit programs through DHHS.

"The skillset of Lunavi's software delivery teams aligned perfectly with our expertise and capabilities to help deliver the vision for the iServe Nebraska Portal," said Jason Fair, CEO of Genesis Consulting. "Our team is confident that this project will benefit the citizens of Nebraska. By implementing human-centered design, agile development, and continuous improvement processes within DHHS, the State can respond faster to changing demands and offer a vastly improved experience for the public as well as internal government stakeholders who must track trends, analyze data, and administer crucial civic services."

Lunavi has previously worked with government agencies at state, regional, and municipal levels to provide critical IT infrastructure and technology consulting projects for a wide range of applications. With HIPAA compliant services and an extensive background working with healthcare agencies, the DHHS project is backed by real-world experience.

"Our Application Development and Cloud Services teams are helping us win new customers within public services, government, healthtech, and similar industries that not only provide indispensable services, but must deliver those services in a highly accessible and highly secure manner," said Galeotos. "We look forward to proving our capabilities and improving the lives of constituents in Nebraska and beyond through this innovative new portal."

About Lunavi

Lunavi, based in Cheyenne, WY, helps companies digitally transform their businesses and illuminate the path forward in IT modernization through the power of human ingenuity. Lunavi helps organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, education, government and others to develop business applications, solve traditional IT challenges, and extract ROI with comprehensive services in cloud migration, modern application development, and managed services. With locations throughout North America in Denver, CO; Cheyenne, WY; Omaha, NE; Atlanta, NE; Seattle, WA, and Toronto, Canada and its status as a Microsoft Gold Partner, Lunavi delivers a remarkable customer experience to help navigate what's next. Visit www.Lunavi.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Genesis Consulting Partners, LLC

With offices in Richmond, VA, Reston, VA, Washington, D.C., and São Paulo, Brazil, Genesis Consulting is a small business that is transforming the way organizations think and deliver modern business technology solutions on a global scale. Using Lean, Agile and SAFe, Genesis is successfully helping their clients increase team productivity, improve quality, and reduce time to market. Genesis is leading digital transformations through enterprise applications such as SAP and Pega to deliver world-class business solutions.

