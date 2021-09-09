GILLETTE, Wyo., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leland Hove, a US military veteran who grew up on a small farm in northwestern North Dakota and worked in an oil field before enlisting in the Army and volunteering to go to Vietnam, where he spent fourteen months in the mechanized infantry, has completed his new book "Leland's Vietnam Experience": a vivid portrait of war in the eyes of a young man fighting on the other side of the world.

It had been over fifty years since Leland had volunteered to serve in Vietnam at the age of eighteen and served fourteen months in the infantry. He did not want to talk about it—the nightmares were enough—although he was very thankful to God for bringing him through many scraps that he should not have lived through. He served as the point man for over eight of those fourteen months. The point man was the first man to walk through the jungle or down the rice paddy dike while everyone else in the platoon walked at six feet intervals behind him. At one time, after getting back home, he found himself disgruntled enough to sell his metals in a garage sale.

Published by Page Publishing, Leland Hove's engrossing book is a must read for history and military enthusiasts.

