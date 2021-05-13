FARGO, N.D., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Secretos Entre Mi Abuela y Yo was created by Tony Hernández. Tony is an author who studied at the Center for Naval Specialists. At nineteen, he was already an officer in the Navy and at twenty-two was given the medal of honor for distinguished services. A year later, he renounced the communist system. On leaving prison he crossed the Caribbean Sea in a rowboat. He lives in the US where he is a trucker.

Hernández said this about his book: "It is the story of a weak boy who came to this world without any right to life—how he jumped the fences of hell to become a man on his own two feet. With his pockets full of gratitude and in his heart love and respect for everything that surrounds him, he carries on his shoulder the principles of his father, the advice of his uncle, and the wisdom of his grandmother.

The story is real, and I express it from my point of view through the eyes of my grandmother as a remedy for the sadness of her people. For those who seek the light, they will find their message, the reality of the moment, and truths that hurt the soul.

It is not a shame how I feel for my people; it is shame to see how far we have come."

Published by Page Publishing, Tony Hernández's new book Secretos Entre Mi Abuela y Yo embarks on a man's life as a determined boy seeking refuge and fulfillment amid life's overwhelming troubles.

Consumers who wish to read and witness a tale of unyielding resolve and countenance can purchase Secretos Entre Mi Abuela y Yo in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507977/Tony_Herna_ndez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing