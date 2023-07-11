Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union launches Narmi's Digital Account Opening platform to power its member acquisition strategy and propel deposit growth.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union today announced the successful launch of Narmi's Digital Account Opening platform, powering the credit union's member acquisition strategy and propelling deposit growth.

As a forward-thinking financial institution dedicated to delivering an exceptional member experience, Meridian Trust FCU has partnered with Narmi, a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Leveraging Narmi's innovative Digital Account Opening platform, Meridian Trust FCU is unlocking a new era of convenience and accessibility for its members.

Through Narmi's technology, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union now provides members with a seamless account opening experience designed with the member in mind. The Digital Account Opening solution allows prospective members to open accounts in under three minutes entirely online, on the device of their choosing. On the back end, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union's staff is equipped with instant KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, up to 100% automated decisioning, and a portal that allows staff to review all applications with ease.

Narmi was able to achieve a successful launch in under 90 days through a direct integration to Meridian Trust FCU's core banking system, Jack Henry Symitar.

"Partnering with Narmi has positioned us to exceed our growth expectations by attracting a wider audience of prospective members and making the process easier than ever," said Adele Gardner, Chief Retail Officer of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. "The implementation of Narmi's Digital Account Opening solution reinforces our dedication to offering the highest quality products, simple solutions, and relationship-focused banking that our members deserve."

"We're very excited for this strategic partnership with Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union to revolutionize its account opening experience," said Siddharth Viswanath, SVP of Operations and Strategy at Narmi. "Narmi's product lets Meridian Trust showcase its unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional member service."

About Meridian Trust FCU

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, dedicated to serving its members with integrity and personalized financial solutions. Founded in 1954, Meridian Trust has been committed to providing superior service, competitive rates, and cutting-edge financial products to its members for 69 years. For more information, visit www.MyMeridianTrust.com.

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's 2020 Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank of 2021 for Online Experience. For more information, please visit www.narmi.com.

