Xulon Press presents a devotional inspired by the greatest Artist of all time.

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author WG Waltz shares his passion for the great outdoors and the wonderful blessings of his Heavenly Father in A Hiker's Perspective Through HIS Eyes: A 90-Day Pictorial Devotional($31.49, paperback, 9781662877452; $9.99, e-book, 9781662877469).

Waltz is fortunate enough to hike or snowshoe in the Northern and Midwest Wyoming mountains almost every Saturday. In this devotional, he has allowed the Lord to speak through him in both pictures and words as he expresses the Holy Spirit as the ultimate Author and Photographer.

"God inspired me, through my great passion and hiking and wanting to share the love of God through His creation for those who may never be able to go where He has so wonderfully blessed my feet to go and my eyes to see," said Waltz.

WG Waltz is, first and foremost, a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. He served in the US Army for eight years and was in combat in Panama in 1989. Waltz earned an AA from Colorado Christian University, and moved to Wyoming in 2012 at the request of his employer at that time and still resides there as a father, grandfather, hiker and photographer.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Hiker's Perspective Through HIS Eyes is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

