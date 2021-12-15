SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the United States, CardCoins offers underbanked and cash preferred users the ability to quickly and conveniently buy Bitcoin with cash at nearly 80,000 retailers. Today CardCoins has released support for the Lightning Network– with a quick trip to a supporting retailer, now anyone can top up their Lightning Network wallets via cash within minutes.

A CardCoins spokesperson commented, "the Lightning Network is an integral part of Bitcoin's future. Users want the ability to send and receive payments instantly and with low fees. Integrating the Lightning Network into the CardCoins service supports this consumer demand and the wider philosophical understanding that Bitcoin scales in layers."

The spokesperson added, "CardCoins has helped tens of thousands of people access the Bitcoin network. The most common concerns raised by users are the speed and cost of their transactions. The Lightning Network is a natural solution, and brings with it a great deal of exciting use cases to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Micropayments, subscription services and other activities which were previously priced out are now within reach. At CardCoins we are excited to be a part of this movement."

The new integration comes after months of R&D by the CardCoins team. Not only is Lightning supported through the CardCoins website, but also through its public API. Wallet and exchange developers can utilize the CardCoins API in their applications to offer their underbanked and cash preferred demographics a means to top up their accounts.

To receive Bitcoin over the Lightning Network at CardCoins, users follow these simple steps:

Explore the CardCoins map and find a supporting retailer

Visit the retailer to purchase a Visa, MasterCard or American Express branded non-reloadable gift card

Submit their lightning invoice and card details on the CardCoins website

Receive Bitcoin!

