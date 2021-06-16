CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O, powering meaningful conversations between global organizations and their customers, today released its multilingual chatbot for Salesforce. Live chat is expected to grow by 87% over the next 12-18 months and real-time conversations help increase the customer retention rate by 50%. What's more, analysts have predicted that by this year, 85% of customer service interactions will be automated via chatbots.

"It's crucial for businesses to make their customers feel valued and supported, regardless of their location or native language," said Heather Morgan Shoemaker, CEO and co-founder at Language I/O. "Chatbots are very often the first entry point to help that they encounter and a multilingual experience goes a long way to creating good will between a business and its customer."

Customers expect immediate responses from businesses when they are searching for help with an issue. In fact, 64% of customers expect 24-hour customer service support to be available. These increasing demands from customers are driving the use of chatbots, as a first line of assistance from businesses. The challenge comes in meeting those customers in their native language, so effective problem solving and direction is provided. In the US alone, approximately 13% (50 million people) of consumers are not native English speakers.

Messages passed to chatbots, as with live chat, are often not written out in complete sentences with proper grammar. Customers are more conversational, the way people actually speak to each other in real life. The challenge of multilingual translation for chatbots, that Language I/O solves, is processing all the messy user generated content (UCG) including jargon, misspellings, acronyms, product names, etc.

About Language I/O

Language I/O enables Fortune 500 companies to communicate with customers anywhere through proprietary machine learning technology, which enables real-time, company-specific translation. The AI technology enables Language I/O to quickly generate accurate, company-specific translations of all user-generated content (UGC) including jargon, slang, abbreviations and misspellings into over 100 languages via chat, email, article and social support channels. Language I/O is accessible directly via API and seamlessly integrates with all major CRMs, including Salesforce Service Cloud, Oracle Service Cloud and Zendesk. The company was co-founded by two women entrepreneurs who bootstrapped the company, wrote the original code and obtained large enterprise customers such as Constant Contact (CTCT), Shutterstock (SSTK), PhotoBox and Brave.

