Mary Francis Nelson
September 1, 1937 - December 11, 2020
Mary Frances Nelson, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, December 11, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side at her home near Douglas, Wyoming. A loving devoted wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and a friend to everyone she met.
Mary was born Wednesday, September 1, 1937 the daughter of Virgil T. and Leburta (Fuller) McAnally. She joined three older brothers, Kenneth, Keith, and Virgil at their home in Pampa, Texas. She never knew her dad, as he passed away before she was born.
Her family enjoyed raising goats and timbering on the goat ranch her mother purchased in Central Texas. Leburta remarried and relocated to Pampa, where a fourth brother, Harold Dean was born.
After graduating high school, Mary became a telephone operator. She met and married the love of her life, John Roy Nelson in 1958. They began a 62-year life adventure together. To this union Debbie, Renee’, Doug, and Randy were born. They were the love of her live and no one came before them.
Upon John graduating from Texas Tech University, the family made homes in numerous locations around the United States: North Carolina, Florida, New Mexico, and four years in Toquepala, Peru, South America, before settling in Douglas in 1980.
Mary volunteered on the Douglas Senior Citizen’s board and participated in numerous community improvement projects. She was manager of the Toquepala Community Country Club/Golf Course for a number of years. She was also an employee of Converse County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil; mother Leburta; her four brothers; and daughter-in-law, Beth Nelson.
Mary is survived by her husband, John, of Douglas; children Debbie Nelson, Renee’ (Tom) Miller both of Douglas, Doug (Shellie) Nelson of Kingsland, Georgia, and Randy Nelson of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Travis and Matthew Miller, Kacy, Reid, and Devin Nelson, and Garrett and Jake Nelson; and great grandchildren, Grady and Emmy Miller.
Services will be held at a later date.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
