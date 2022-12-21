Wanda Kay Gates

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 70 degrees below zero. Snow
squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy
snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle. Some locations impacted include but are not limited
to Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, Chadron, and Alliance.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter
Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for
potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&