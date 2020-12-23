Sharon Denise Slichter
June 9, 1951 - December 1, 2020
No funeral service will be held for, Sharon Denise Slichter, 69, at this time.
Denise Slichter died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home near Douglas, Wyoming with her loving husband, Lee, at her side.
Denise was born Saturday, June 9, 1951 in Delano, California, the daughter of Dayton W. and Junelle (Banister) Bean. She was reared and educated in Delano, graduating from the Delano, High School.
She attended the Baptist Bible College in Denver, Colorado.
She was married to Charles Henry Lee Slichter on April 16, 1971 in Delano.
They resided in Douglas, Rock Springs, Wyoming and in 1983 returned to Delano. They were involved with a farming operation. They returned to Douglas in January, 2019, where she resided until the time of her death. Denise enjoyed camping, water skiing, shopping, and family vacations.
Denise is survived by her husband, Lee Slichter of Douglas; sons, Branden Slichter of Bakersfield California and Trenton Slichter of Grover Beach, California; and grandchildren, Mallory, Madison, Daylon, Patience, Ryder, and Tiegon
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com