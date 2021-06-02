A memorial service will be held for John Jacob Miller, 96, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel with Pastor Tim Ricker of Frontier Baptist Church officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8, Ora Call American Legion Post #10, Laramie Peak VFW Post #3558, and United States Navy Funeral Honors.
A reception for family and friends will follow at 632 Van Buren Street, Douglas, Wyoming.
John passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Douglas, Wyoming at the Douglas Care Center.
