Clayton Raymond Dixon
December 30, 1934 - November 25, 2020
Clayton Raymond Dixon was born on Sunday, December 30, 1934 to Robert Bertram “Bob” Dixon and Helen B. (Fisher) Dixon.
He was born in Yoder, Wyoming, due to the cattle having to be pastured there in the winter because of a severe drought. The next spring, Bob and Helen laid him in the drawer of a sheep wagon for the journey back home. He grew up at the family ranch on Snyder Creek. Clayton, his mother and sister, Helen Mae, were holed up in Clareton during the Blizzard of ‘49, which he would tell stories about for years to come.
He attended grade school at a one-room schoolhouse on Snyder Creek. He attended high school in Newcastle and Laramie, and went on to attend the University of Wyoming for one year, where he was a part of the Farmhouse Fraternity.
He spent many of his years as a young adult on the rodeo circuit riding saddle broncs and bareback. He enjoyed showing off his trophies and sharing stories about his rodeo days. Clayton came home from college and worked on the ranch and developed an interest in flying and aviation. He eventually purchased a Cessna 120 and took flight lessons at the Lusk Airport. After a close call on one of his solo flights, he decided maybe flying wasn’t for him. He served two years in the United States Army, spending most of that time helping rebuild Korea after the war. Clayton again returned to the family ranch and married Donna June (Riehle) Dixon on March 18, 1962. They married in March so that calving wouldn’t interfere with the wedding. Clayton and Donna came to live on the Spring Creek portion of the ranch, where they welcomed into their family Thomas Raymond Dixon in 1963 and Kenneth Richard Dixon in 1965. Clayton went on to live a full life, getting to watch his two sons carry on with the family ranch and see his grandchildren grow up. He loved to go to auctions and purchase items that many saw as junk, but he saw as treasures. He collected knives and would gladly find one to give you.
Clayton passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 85 years old at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Dixon; sons, Tom Dixon and Ken (LeAnn) Dixon; grandchildren Brenna (Dalton) Brimer and Garett (Kassie) Dixon; nephews, Loren Larsen and Bruce Larsen; and niece, Carol Darlington.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Dixon, on December 27, 1966; mother, Helen Dixon, on May 4, 1995; and sister, Helen Mae Aarstad, on August 25, 2013.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Lusk, Wyoming with Pastor David Dick and Pastor Tom Strock officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming.
A memorial to In Faith, 145 John Robert Thomas Drive, Exton, Pennsylvania 19341 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com