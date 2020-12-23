Loretta May Hildebrand
May 20, 1955 - November 6, 2020
A funeral service will be announced at a later time for Loretta May Hildebrand, 65.
She died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Loretta was born Friday, May 20, 1955 in Douglas, Wyoming the daughter of Lester Cummings and Shirley Ann (Eggelston) Bromley. She was raised and educated in Dubois, Wyoming. She worked as a laborer for road construction companies throughout Wyoming.
She was married to Cowboy Raymond Hildebrand on June 12, 1976 in Douglas. They raised their three children on the Hildebrand Ranch northwest of Douglas. She enjoyed knitting.
She is survived by her husband, Cowboy Hildebrand; children, Amber Crawford, Janet Hildebrand, and Shawn Hildebrand all of Douglas; sisters, Fritzie Walsh of Guernsey, Wyoming and Mary Moore of Ogden, Utah; seven grandchildren; and one great grandson.
Loretta was preceded in death by her father, Lester, on August 9, 1972; mother, Shirley, on May 5, 2009; and granddaughter, Desirah Lynn Benbo, on March 21, 2000.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
