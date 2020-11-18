Michael Carlson
April 8, 1954 - November 10, 2020
Obituary
Funeral services were held for Michael Carlson, 66, at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Jonathan Durkopp of the Zion Lutheran Church in Douglas officiating.
Michael Carlson died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
Michael was born Thursday, April 8, 1954 in New York City, New York the son of George Robert and Irma (Aviles) Carlson. He attended Kramer Lane Elementary School and Bethpage, Long Island, New York High School, where he graduated in 1972. He attended the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York prior to moving to Illinois in 1977.
He was married to Valerie Rene Dodd on December 29, 1984 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dayton, Iowa. They resided in Ames, Iowa prior to moving to Douglas in 1986.
Michael first worked for Chicago Northwestern and then Union Pacific, retiring in 2017 as a conductor.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed doing various deeds for family and friends.
He was survived by his wife, Valerie, of Douglas; mother, Irma, of Bethpage; children, Jessica Carlson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jason Carlson of Bossier City, Louisiana, Michael Carlson of Douglas, Melissa Carlson of Casper, Wyoming, and Matthew Carlson of Dade City, Florida; siblings, George Carlson Jr. of Central Islip, New York, Richard Carlson of Moline, Illinois, Mark Carlson of Bethpage, and June Carlson of Silver Spring, Maryland; and five grandchildren.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, George.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming wass in charge of the arrangements.
