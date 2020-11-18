Andrew Francis Nendza Jr.
May 20, 1944 - November 2, 2020
Obituary
Funeral services were held for Andrew Francis Nendza Jr., 76, at 5:30 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Douglas, Wyoming with Bishop Jason Beddes presiding.
Andy Nendza died peacefully at his home in Douglas on Monday, November 2, 2020.
He was born Saturday, May 20, 1944 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the son of Mary Margaret (Gruber) and Andrew Francis Nendza Sr. Andy had five siblings.
He was a Vietnam War Vet. He loved this country very much, and he was proud to have served.
He was married to Dolor Marie “Dodie” Jorgensen and they had nine children.
His best friend, Ron Wagner, and his brothers loved to work on cars and motorcycles together. Nothing made him happier than having his head and hands into an old car. He was also very good at fixing things around the house. He was especially good at making furniture when he was younger. He was a very kind and giving person. He would help everyone that he could whether they were friends, family, or total strangers. He often said that when God told Adam he would have to work by the sweat of his brow and considered that a great blessing and a good deal! Everywhere he went he would make a friend. He always remembered his/her names and treated everyone with respect. He had an awesome sense of humor and loved being surrounded by family reminiscing on stories and telling jokes. He would constantly brighten the room and had the loudest and funniest laugh! He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved going to church and serving in various capacities in church. Everyone that got to know him loved him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Andy was survived by his wife, “Dodie” Nendza; children, Katharine (Chris) Pelzer, Karina Nendza, Dan (Gerlin) Nendza, John Nendza, Roy (Dana) Nendza, Emily (Nick) Blancato, Ben Nendza, Molly (Josh) Calhoun, and Megan Nendza; siblings, Ken Nendza, Chuck (Peg) Nendza, Ginny (Jack) Caceres, and Bonita Jane; brother-n-law, Paul Herber; fourteen grandchildren; and one great grandson. He was looking forward to another granddaughter and great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, MaryAnn Herber; and sister-in-law, Claire Nendza.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com