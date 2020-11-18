Ida Marie Sager
November 8, 1943 - November 5, 2020
Obituary
Funeral services will be held for Ida Marie Sager, 76, at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Donald Blomberg officiating.
Ida Sager died peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Douglas with her loving family at her bedside.
She was born Monday, November 8, 1943 in Encampment, Wyoming, the daughter of Thornton Eugene and Grace Imogene (Mitchell) Fisher. She resided in the Pine Bluffs, Wyoming area for 30 years, and in 2015 she moved to Douglas.
She collected cups, saucers, and thimbles. Ida enjoyed cooking, singing, and going for coffee.
Ida is survived by her husband, Fred Sager of Douglas; daughter, Ginger (Jamas) Pickinpaugh of Douglas; special daughter, Tanya Lyons of Pine Bluffs; special son, David Cordaro of Phoenix, Arizona; special friends, Barb and Kenny Pickinpaugh of Douglas, Vicki and Francis Horn of Douglas, Pam and Jim Anderson of Wisconsin, and Linda Massey of Douglas; sisters, Jane (Gary) Coward of Mitchell, Nebraska, Mary Mues of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Bonnie (Frankie) Gates of Fort Worth, Texas; sisters-in-law, Debbie Fisher of Burleson, Texas and Jane Ashby of Farmington, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thornton, on April 26, 1982; mother, Grace, on May 26, 1993; two brothers; and three sisters.
A memorial to the American Kidney Fund-Wyoming Chapter, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com