Melanie Marie Vigil (Mel)
DOD October 5, 2020
Obituary
Melanie Marie Vigil passed away suddenly at the age of 46 on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her home in Denver, Colorado. Melanie will be forever remembered by her famly and dear friends.
Melanie attended school at Walker Creek in Douglas, Wyoming and went on to pursue a college eduction at Black Hills State University and CU Boulder. She received her Bachelor of Science, Journalism degree from CU Boulder in 1996. She worked as an intern at several TV stations in Denver prior to deciding journalism was not for her. She got her first job in the finance industry working for Janus Finacial Services, and she worked there for several years obtaining several professional licenses, including a series 7. She continued her career in financial services for over 20 years. Her late employer was Empower Retirement. Melanie spoke highly of her co-workers and enjoyed her work environment. Her hobbies included watching college football, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
Her remains were cremated in Fort Collins, Colorado, and a celebration of life will be held at Highland Park Community Church (5725 Highland Drive, Casper, Wyoming, 82609) on November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Melanie is suvived by her parents, Charlie and Linda Vigil (of Bar Nunn, Wyoming), her brother Jon and Kristy Vigil, nephew Tristan (Fort Collins, Colorado), and her grandparents Lucy Vigil (of Worland, Wyoming) and Marilyn Dickau (of Douglas, Wyoming). Melanie is preceded in death by her grandparents Dwayne and Mary Dickau and John Vigil).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.