Catherine “Cathy”
Evelyn (Weibel) Daly
May 18, 1947 - July 28, 2021
A Celebration of Life service for Catherine “Cathy” Evelyn (Weibel) Daly, 74, of Glendo, Wyoming will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Glendo Town Park in Glendo, Wyoming.
Cathy Daly passed away at home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Cathy was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother.
Cathy was born in Laramie, Wyoming to Richard H “Dick” and Burnese E Weibel on Sunday, May 18, 1947. After graduating from Laramie High School, in May, 1965, Cathy married John Thomas Daly of Glendo.
In the late 1960s, they moved to John’s hometown of Glendo. They had three sons, Shad (Beth Tallmadge) of Lakewood, Colorado, John Eugene “Gene” (Elaine, sons Clay and Justin) of Glendo, Wyoming, and Jack (Angie, daughters Emma and Allie) of Kremmling, Colorado.
Cathy was a great cook. After being a Glendo volunteer EMT, Cathy worked in food service professionally; at the Glendo school, at the Glendo Marina, at Michael Manor in Douglas, and at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, from which she retired in 2012.
Cathy’s interests included crafting, reading, bowling, and visiting with her best friend, Ginger. After retirement, Cathy enjoyed word puzzles and watched Jeopardy! faithfully. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Daly. She is survived by her husband, sons, and younger half-sister, Beth Kennon of McKinney, Texas.
Donations in Cathy’s memory can be made to the Marge Cares Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Glendo, Wyoming 82213.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com