Shirley Dean (Hatfield) Jamerman Blakely

Weather Alert

Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse, Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by 9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM. Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well, so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy conditions.