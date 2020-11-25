A Celebration of Life service will be held for Kelly Robert Roediger, 65, in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Horseshoe Cemetery near Glendo, Wyoming.
Kelly Roediger died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, Wyoming.
Kelly was born Sunday, September 4, 1955 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Christian Robert “Bob” and Laura Mae (Hershberger) Roediger. His early years were spent on his Grandfather Roediger’s homestead ranch on the North Platte River at Elkhorn near Glendo. When the Glendo Reservoir was constructed, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) took all river acreage. The homestead was completely under water when the dam was filled. The family then moved into Glendo until purchasing the ranch on Patten Creek Road in the late 1950’s. It is at this ranch where Kelly call home the rest of his life.
He received his education in the Glendo school system, graduating from the Glendo High School in 1973. In the summer of 1973, he attended Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney, Nebraska, where he received an associate of applied arts degree in heavy equipment operations technology on May 16, 1975.
Kelly returned to the ranch for some play time on the lake, but he was offered a three-week job with Rissler & McMurry Construction Company. His Dad encouraged him to take the job and the three-week job lasted almost 22 years.
Kelly was married to Cheryl K. Jones on August 29, 1992 in Douglas.
He retired mid 1996 from Rissler & McMurry, and returned to take over the operation of the ranch. He and Cheryl continued to run the ranch and due to health issues they sold the cows and leased the land.
A great help to Kelly and Cheryl was their nephew, Perry G. Hershberger and his wife, Monique, and all the neighbors.
He was involved and a member of Glendo Rural Volunteer Fire Department. He was always ready for a fire and took great pride in helping his neighbors.
He was also was a member of the Platte County Fire District 2F and Platte County Farm Bureau Federation, where he was a board member.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Glendo; brother, Jesse Paul (Bonnie) Roediger of Green Forest, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Lindy (Jay) Hershberger of Douglas; uncle, Gene Hershberger of California; brother-in-law, Lewis Russell of Pennsylvania; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob, on October 1, 1978; mother Laura, on February 7, 1993; brother, Keith Edward Roediger in 1951; and sister Julie Mae Russell in 2008.
Memorials to Glendo Volunteer Ambulance P.O. Box 404, Glendo, Wyoming 82213, Glendo Rural Fire, P.O. Box 123, Glendo, Wyoming 82213, or Marge Cares Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Glendo, Wyoming 821213 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com