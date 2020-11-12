Dorothy Robinson Butler, 85, of Georgetown, Kentucky and Douglas, Wyoming passed into heaven on Nov. 9, 2020. A longtime educator devoted to community service, Dorothy found joy in teaching children, square dancing, and serving others whenever she saw a need.
Born June 17, 1935 in Douglas, to Ella and Tom Robinson, Dorothy’s early life was spent on ranchland that her maternal grandparents, Con and Blanche Edwards, had homesteaded. Her paternal grandparents, the Robinsons, were homesteaders on an adjacent property. At age 8, during a period when Dorothy’s family lived on the Edwards family homestead on Walker Creek Road and she attended the one-room Happy Hollow school there, she and her mother Ella watched their house burn to the ground along with all the family’s possessions.
The homesteads were eventually consolidated into a single holding, and Dorothy was proud that the family ranch, now operated by her eldest son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Linda Butler, has stayed in the family and in agricultural production for more than a century.
A vivacious and outgoing person, Dorothy graduated Converse County High School as class valedictorian in 1953, then attended Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas; there she starred in the musical Peg O’ My Heart and met her future husband. She finished her college classwork early because she had accepted a teaching job and was planning to marry. Dorothy Robinson and John Butler wed at the First Baptist Church in Douglas in 1956.
The Butler family lived in Sioux Falls, SD, where Dorothy was very involved in church and community. They later moved to Georgetown, Kentucky, and for 20 years Dorothy was the head teacher and administrator of a private preschool, the Community Readiness Program. In that role she became beloved by hundreds of local children. Decades later it would make her day to be recognized by her former pupils, which she often was.
Dorothy continued to teach well into her 70s, both in Scott County and in Mesa, Arizona, where she spent winters. She delighted in telling the story of one youngster who, during this period, welcomed her as that day’s substitute teacher with the greeting, “wow, are you ever old!”
After her first marriage, Dorothy was happily partnered for many years with David Michel of Mesa, Arizona, who preceded her in death. Dorothy and David greatly enjoyed square dancing, and as her bulging closets can attest, she enjoyed collecting dancing dresses and petticoats.
An active member of Faith Baptist Church of Georgetown for 45 years, throughout her life Dorothy looked for places to be useful, to spread God’s love, and to lift the burdens of others. With a seemingly boundless capacity for chitchat, Dorothy stayed in touch with friends and family in Converse County and around the country. Although she maintained warm relationships with people of divergent political beliefs, Dorothy was not shy about sharing her convictions as an ardent believer in public education, environmental protection, and a strong safety net for the economically disadvantaged. She never forgot the childhood experience of having nothing, and how the kindness of a caring community can lift up people who are struggling.
A celebration of life service will be held online at 11 am Mountain Time Friday Nov. 13. Her family invites friends to attend that memorial service live or view later via the Faith Baptist Church website at https://familyoffaith.net/
Survivors include Dorothy’s three children, Jay Butler (Linda) of Douglas, WY; Lynne Butler (John Hicks, deceased) of Denver, CO; Tom Butler (Wendy de Forest) of Huntington, VT; grandchildren Karen Butler Drumhiller (Mark) of Douglas, WY; Beth Butler of Laramie, WY; Grace de Forest Butler of Burlington, VT; Larson de Forest Butler of Huntington, VT; great-grandchildren Callie and Annie Hicks of Broomfield, CO; Addison, Emily, and Elizabeth Palte of Thornton, CO; and Archer and Alden Drumhiller of Douglas, WY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy R. Butler’s memory can be made to Faith Baptist Church (https://familyoffaith.net/give) or to Powder River Resource Council https://www.powderriverbasin.org/).