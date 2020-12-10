Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
December 1 and 2, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Tony Lehner, Mike Colling, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Director. Ms. Brogan O’Brian, Rocky Mtn. Power, provided an overview of a potential preliminary design for a three-phase, overhead powerline extension along Antelope Coal Mine Road with potential construction in mid-2021. Mr. Willox moved to appoint Mr. Steve Goppert to the Glenrock Area Solid Waste District board for a term to expire August 30, 2023; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the November 17, 2020 meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 2370754.48: 50 307 Healing Waters; 6985 A Diamond Trucking; 2269.27 Ace Calibrations; 1360.31 Advanced Comm. Tech.; 225 Alcohol & Drug Testing Svcs.; 250 Allen, Linda L; 258.05 Allen, Misti; 799.84 ALSCO; 37643.16 Ameri-Clean; 250 Anderson, Kathryn; 256.33 Anderson, Shannon; 250 Armstrong, Lucinda Lenore; 250 Arnold, Terri L; 493.40 Arrow Electric; 3378.49 Atlas Office Products; 1573.28 Atlas Premier Svc; 1175.32 B & B Leasing Co; 250 Baldrey, Donna J; 490 Barnes Law; 250 Barnum, Leni; 2160 Bellwood Tree Svc.; 250 Bishop, Victoria W; 566.72 Bison Pump & Supply; 7899.20 Black Hills Energy; 14135 Blackburn Cattle Co; 258.05 Blackburn, Sheri; 264.38 Blakeley, Shari; 30.15 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 407247.33 Blue Cross Blue Shield of WY; 556.77 Bob Ruwart Motors; 200 The Body Shop; 19635 Bonanza Earth Relocators; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club-Douglas; 696.70 Brake Supply Co.; 255.75 Bryan, Elizabeth C; 43304 Buckley Powder Co; 289.78 Bulkley, Dixie; 3624 C Spur Ranch; 81.81 Cash-Wa Dist. Co of Kearney; 485248 Caspar Building Systems; 275 Caster, Janet Gail; 2769.61 CDW Gov’t.; 10862.21 CenturyLink; 818.98 Certified Laboratories; 250 Chance, Patricia Ann; 250 Cielinski, Melanie; 6218.87 City of Douglas; 211.61 CMI-TECO; 46 Coca Cola Bottling Co High Country; 85.30 Communication Tech.; 1000 Conkle, Courtny; 550 Converse County Aging Services Inc; 22500 Converse County Fair Board; 15700 Converse County Firewise; 8333.35 Converse Hope Center; 72.75 Cowboy Chemical; 250 Curley, Cynthia; 54.75 Cytocheck Laboratory; 954.10 Dearborn Life Insurance Co; 436.99 Dell Mktgn.; 1000 DEQ-Water Quality Div.; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 230 Double Y; 375 Douglas Broadcasting; 4551.25 Douglas Budget; 350 Douglas Day Spa; 993.14 Douglas Hardware Hank; 2500 Douglas Youth Hockey Assoc; 2130 DRU Consulting ; 19459.36 Dustbusters; 525 Emery Septic; 284.50 Engebretsen, Mary A; 14122 The Enterprise; 297.25 Etchemendy, Jean C; 195 The Eye Institute of WY; 1499 F A I R Friends of Agriculture; 951.16 Fastenal Company; 1615 Fat Boys Tire & Auto; 264.38 Fenster, Nancy K; 55470.44 Fire Suppression Auth.; 13275 Firelake Mfg; 250 Flynn, Donna R; 250 Frye, Amy; 23677.50 G Bar S Oilfield Services; 1039.28 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 250 Glenn, Connie K; 200 Glenrock Comm. Rec. Dist.; 3750 Glenrock Golf Club; 13.57 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 833.33 Glenrock Paleontological Museum; 250 Goodwin, Vickie L; 261.50 Goold, Laney E; 5500 Gorman Funeral Homes; 250 Grabow, Ellen E; 596.63 Grainger; 330.20 Grant, Madeline M; 3192.64 Grant, Richard C JR; 250 Gray, Diane C; 1425 Greenwood Mapping; 121785.75 GSG Architecture; 10104.18 H & H Electric; 250 Haefele, Zora L; 250 Hageman, Linda G; 250 Halvorsen, Ruthie A; 162.50 Hansuld, Tia; 250 Harris, Kathi A; 250 Harris, Vicki; 287.95 Haskins, Richard P; 250 Hendryx, Dawnella S; 250 Hilbird, Leslie; 165 Hilltop National Bank; 250 Hilyard, Annette Elaine; 34.50 Hiser, Andrea R; 33.05 Hoffer, Monica; 250 Hollenback, Michael J; 81.38 Hollon, Blake D; 22876.94 Homax Oil Sales; 126 Home Town Printed Apparel; 343.83 Horr, Amanda S; 28.75 Hubbard, Kyra; 70.73 Hughes Network Systems; 686.25 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 310.50 Huxtable, Dixie; 220 IAAO; 303.60 ICS Jail Supplies; 5000 Inberg-Miller Engineers; 100 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 51 Institutional Eye Care; 347.90 Interstate Batteries; 250 Jacobson, Cheryl A; 1250 James A Wilkerson IV MD; 481.94 Jerry s Welding-Steel Fab; 3080 JM Trucking; 250 Johnson, Carolyn E; 250 Johnson, Kaye L; 350 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 8525 KCK; 307.73 Kimball Midwest; 4345.74 Klava, April Dawn; 108 Kleemeyer, Cody; 275 Kleemeyer, Rebecca; 275 Kleemeyer, Scott; 467484.10 Knife River; 1120.02 Kone; 250 Kuhn, Christina D; 258.05 Langer, Misty; 2500 Laramie Peak Humane Society; 8175.20 Laramie Range Water Tmnt & Plumbing; 2002 LeadsOnline; 6073.40 Lost Creek Holdings; 284.50 Maidl, Dan; 31.40 Mallory Safety and Supply; 100 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 193.19 The Master’s Touch; 50 McBride, Susan E; 70.12 McCullough Pamela; 4894.70 Medicine Bow Tech.; 13891.75 MHCC; 4467.65 Merck Sharp & Dohme; 250 Meyer, Wendy; 3166.25 Migali Industries; 914 Millennial Vision; 5 Miller, Crimson; 250 Mittleider, Stacey M; 973.72 Motion and Flow Control Products; 175.53 Mountain States Lithographing; 1579.92 NAPA; 15.26 NAPA - Glenrock; 33.05 Nelson, V Eilene; 11678.82 Newman Traffic Signs; 250 Nida, Marilyn; 498 NMS Labs; 616.67 Norco; 8000.69 NW Community Action Programs ; 126.53 O Reilly Automotive; 99.90 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 1322.89 Office Depot; 1501.42 OK Wrecking; 250 Oliverius, Mary A; 14740 Olsen, Christie; 6380 Otie Express; 2571.57 Peak Fitness; 250 Penfield, Karla; 250 Pierce, Katie; 28.75 Pimentel, Esther; 250 Pirnie, Tracy Jo; 301.26 Pitney Bowes Global Financial Svcs; 1637.48 Plainsman Printing & Supply; 250 Potter, Amy L; 20680 Price Pumping Svc.; 5445 Price Trucking; 1095 Priority Dispatch; 6290 Pro River Tech.; 3756.75 ProForce Law Enforcement; 441.09 Quadient Leasing USA; 326.51 Quill Corp.; 280 R & R Rest Stops of Casper; 120.80 R&S Northeast; 255.75 Redig, Rita; 250 Reed, Billie A; 250 Reed, Connie Jeanne; 1078.81 Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair; 263.80 Rice, Tera R; 258.05 Ricker, Stacey; 64.57 Rimmer, Karen; 250 Roberts, Amanda Kaye; 250 Roberts, Matthew Aaron; 80875 Rockin B Ranches; 13957.03 Rocky Mtn. Power; 224.50 Rocky Mtn. Wash; 316.95 Ron s Supply; 250 Rosales, Ronda Lee; 102.16 Safeway Pharmacy; 1337.18 Sams Club; 1908.46 Sanofi Pasteur; 900 Schaffert, Casey A; 250 Schaneman, Susan M; 60 Secretary of State; 260.93 Sharpe, Stacey Ann; 2521.89 Shatto s Frontier Drug; 106.41 Shepherd, Johnna; 258.05 Short, Lynne M; 28.75 Shuler Kristy; 250 Sierz, Mary Ann; 6649.20 Six Robblees’; 400 Smith Psychological Services; 4583.33 Solutions For Life; 250 Sonnenfelt, Debra L; 278.75 Stark, Deniz A; 20.68 State of WY; 3750 Stearns, Jane MS LPC; 113.44 Stericycle; 9252.19 Summit Food Service; 250 Swenson, Donna D; 25 Szramkowski, Katherine; 750 T&S Mobile Hearing Express; 83.50 Taylor, Kenneth R; 256.84 Teal, Jo Ann; 8100 Thos Y Pickett & Co; 453.65 Top Office Products; 250 Torgerson, Aleta; 919.80 Town of Glenrock; 488.92 Tracked Outdoors; 217.10 Tractor Supply; 6120.24 Trane U S; 250 Tripp, Carol A; 1942.94 Twiford, Calvin; 32273.73; Tyler Tech.; 60 UW 4-H in Converse County; 3126.94 Verizon Wireless; 5833.29 Visa; 577.12 Vision Graphics; 3149.41 Vision Service Plan; 1972.38 Visionary Communications; 167.81 Vyve Broadband J; 41.20 Wear Parts; 330.16 White’s Marine Ctr.; 123 Willox Jim; 250 Willox, Tione M; 250 Wilson, Amy; 16761.60 WLC Engineering & Surveying; 250 Woehl, Connie J; 250 Wolfe, John K; 300 World Data Corp; 6836 WY Behavioral Institute; 416.67 WY Child & Family Dev.; 17637.71 Wy Dept of Health-Public Health Nursing; 17864.94 WYDOT; 54 WY Financial Insurance; 5686.82 WY Machinery; 5327.36 WY Medical Ctr.; 293 WY Public Health Laboratory; 105.90 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 492 Xerox Financial Svcs; 19415 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports: Clerk (Nov); Clerk of Dist. Court 2154.50 (Nov); Sheriff: 1776.38 (Oct); Public Health: 3626.74 (Oct); tax cancellations, NOVC 2020-0344 Elephant Operating LLC 2.94; LTRC Mailfiance Inc. 7.10; LTRC Neopost USA Inc. 0.55; Mr. Lehner seconded; the Commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to ratify Resolution 33-20, Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body in the amount 300,000 for Fire Department Payroll; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 34-30, a Resolution Replacing Resolution 28-20 and Revising the Approved Official Holidays for County Employees for the Year 2021; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to ratify Amendment No. 2, G802-2017 for the CCJJC Phase 2 design services to complete the construction documents for inmate housing in the amount of $114,894; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects, and Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor, provided departmental updates. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road and Bridge Supervisor, and Mr. Cal Twiford, consultant, provided updates on various road and construction projects. The meeting recessed at 3:55 p.m. and reconvened at 8:10 a.m. Mr. Allen Jennings, Short Powerline Service, requested an unscheduled audience with the Commissioners to provide an update on the fiber optic cable installation project and both salt and sand buildings in Douglas and Glenrock. A general County business meeting with all elected officials met at 9:00 a.m. and discussed impacts of COVID-19 on departments, courts and trials, and the detention center; inner-office policies; employee appreciation; and County revenues. The regular meeting adjourned at 11:00 a.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
Publish: December 9, 2020 4458