C.C. Weed & Pest...

Notice
Public notice to solicit nominations for Directors of Converse County Weed and Pest Control District. Appointments to be made on the 5th day of January 2021.
Pursuant to the Wyoming Weed and Pest Control Act of 1973 (W.S. 11-5-101 through 11-5-303), notice is hereby given to solicit nominations for appointments to Converse County Weed and Pest Control District. Appointments shall be made in accordance with W.S. 11-5-104.
Prior to appointment, the nominee for Director shall submit a petition signed by at least ten (10) landowners, to the office of County Comissioner at least five (5) days before the date of the meeting.
Petitions may be picked up at Converse County Weed & Pest office.
Publish: December 9 & 16, 2020 4453