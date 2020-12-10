Civil Action
Case No. 18283...
State of Wyoming ) In the District Court
)ss.
County of Converse) 8th Judicial District
IN RE Name Change oF ) Civil Action Case No. 18283
Eli Clayton Stoltenberg )
Minor Child, By Next Friend, )
Sarah Cary Stoltenberg )
Public Notice by Publication
In accordance with Wyoming Statutes 1-25-103, notice is hereby given that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child, Civil Action No. 18283 has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St. Ste. 228, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, seeking to change the name of the minor child Eli Clayton Stoltenberg to Gus Clayton Stoltenberg.
Unless an Answer or Response to the Petition referenced above is filed within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, an order may be entered granting the requested name change.
Dated: 11-24-2020
Barbara Harris
Deputy
Publish: December 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2020 4454