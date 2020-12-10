Probate No. 07176...
State of Wyoming In the District Court
County of Converse Eighth Judicial District
In the matter of the estate of
Ruby H. Preston, Probate No. 07176
Deceased,
Notice of Petition for Ancillary Administration
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Ancillary Administration has been filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, by Todd R. Preston pursuant to W.S. §2-11-201 and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Last Will and Testament of Ruby H. Preston, seeking an order admitting the records of the probate of the estate of Ruby H. Preston in Beadle County, South Dakota, to the record of this Court to be considered from that time as original proceedings in this Court and be conclusive evidence of the facts therein shown.
Hearing on this matter is scheduled for Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming.
All parties interested are hereby notified unless they appear and object to the Petition, the facts contained in the Petition for Ancilliary Administration shall be presumed correct and an order admitting the records of the probate of the estate of Ruby H. Preston in Beadle County, South Dakota, to the record of this Court to be considered from that time as original proceedings in this Court and be conclusive evidence of the facts therein shown, shall be entered.
Dated at Spearfish, South Dakota, this 3rd day of December, 2020
NIES & KARRAS, P.C.
Attorney for Todd R. Preston, Personal
Representative
By:_____________
Eric John Nies
P.O. Box 759
Spearfish, S.D. 57783
(605) 642-2757
Publish: December 9, 16 & 23, 2020 4455