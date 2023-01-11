A couple headlines this week could easily slide under your radar and, quite honestly, not have much impact on your life going forward. But both are worth a second glance because they have broader implications of how government actually touches our lives even when we don’t realize it.
The Wyoming State Fair is putting alcohol services up for public proposals. It is the first time, ever, that the state agency has solicited proposals openly for the lucrative contract. The old closed process was a rotating system of some Douglas liquor establishments getting whatever event was scheduled next; some may get a wedding and the next may get a giant rodeo, but none of it was a huge money-maker. Then the alcohol sales at State Fair was allowed, and the “old” system fell apart when a single vendor was picked to provide alcohol on the fairgrounds.
The competitors who lost out cried foul. Rightly so.
The new WSF Board, created out of a desire to change how things are done, has a policy of listening to the public. They decided to open the alcohol sales process with clear set of expectations and evaluation criteria.
The second headline is the semi-truck parking issue and how police and city officials are responding. By bringing attention to some truckers parking their rigs (some with hazardous materials) on city streets and in residential and commercial areas of town, activists have increased awareness. Police have responded, and have clarified for the public how such things should be handled (call dispatch at 358-3311).
In both cases, government officials listened and responded appropriately to concerns raised by citizens. That is how a democracy is expected to work.
Such simple headlines also serve to counter the social media conspiratorial whispers that try to undermine a healthy, functioning society.
––Matt Adelman
