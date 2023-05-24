An aircraft slowly taxis down the runway toward the arrival area of the airport. Ramps descend, followed by a short delay, and an honor guard reverently escorts a flag draped coffin onto the tarmac and carefully slides it into a waiting hearse. The entire terminal becomes silent. The air seems thick because it’s suddenly hard to breathe. Eyes burn, hearts beat heavily.
Another fallen American soldier has come home.
In the not-so-distant future, a solemn burial steeped in military tradition will take place. Until then, the flag remains on the coffin. It is removed just before the casket is lowered into the ground when the honor guard meticulously folds the flag thirteen times, each fold representing a specific sentiment, and presents it to the fallen soldier’s next-of-kin with these quietly spoken words: “On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Military and a grateful Nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”
During the service, “Taps” has echoed among the headstones and trees of the cemetery. Three volleys have been fired over the grave of the fallen warrior. Symbolic of an old custom to halt the fighting of a battle in order to remove the dead, the salvo startles those gathered to pay homage.
Through my advocacy with veterans, I’ve learned and come to greatly respect the touching and significant traditions and patriotic rituals performed by military members saying goodbye to one of their own. Disciplined, regimented and precise, they are poignant and compelling. One can’t help but secretly wish to be a part of these centuries-old, well-established traditions that play an important role in the military. They bring about a sense of continuity between generations, instill a sense of pride and build morale.
One day you may walk into a restaurant or cafe and note a round table covered in a white cloth located off to the side in a quiet area. There are items on the table, placed in remembrance of fallen, missing, or imprisoned U.S. military service members. The Fallen Comrade Table is round to show everlasting concern for those missing; the white tablecloth representing the purity of their motives when they answered the call to serve. A single red rose displayed in a vase reminds us of the lives of these Americans, their loved ones and friends who keep the faith as they seek comfort. A red ribbon symbolizes continued determination to account for the missing; a lighted candle reflects hope for their return. An inverted glass symbolizes the fallen’s inability to share a toast. A slice of lemon lies on a plate to suggest the bitter fate of the soldier; a pinch of salt sprinkled on a separate plate symbolizes the tears of those missing and their families. A Bible represents strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost, as we are founded as one great nation under God. Lastly, a single chair sits empty, representing the absence of the soldier.
These customs represent the military’s values such as humility, sacrifice, honor, collective effort and a sincere desire to protect others. A salute, the national anthem, a white flag denoting a truce, and the flying of the flag at half-staff showing respect while mourning a figure of national importance are a few traditions most familiar. Another is the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknowns; all meaningful customs, each with its own message, origin and story.
Monday, May 29th, is Memorial Day. Many Americans consider it to be the beginning of the summer season. But as we gather with friends and family to enjoy the weekend and the holiday, remember those who can’t celebrate with us - those that served our country and returned home under the American flag. As you set your table whether picnic-style or formal setting, leave a place for one of America’s fallen, and share the meaning with those who may not understand.
Ass importantly, consider those veterans who are haunted by survivor’s guilt and the memories of their fallen comrades not just on this day, but every single day of the year. Support them as they mourn the loss of their brothers in a very real-life way with a tribute of gratitude rather than grief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.