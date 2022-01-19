The City of Douglas is going out to bid this week on the final stretch of Pearson Road, you know that piece of missing road connecting the north and south sides of Douglas between the middle school area and the intermediate/upper elementary schools.
Granted, Pearson isn’t as great an issue now as it was, say two years ago before Wind River was finished, but it remains a potential major route from the two main east-west arteries through Douglas. Wind River Drive, while a nice addition, still winds through residential homes and requires plenty of stops and turns. Having Pearson available would provide a slightly better straight shot.
The real benefit, we agree, is to the land developers who stand to inherit some expensive infrastructure for their residential lots. Without that road and water/sewer/sidewalk work paid with city dollars, their developments would be economically untenable to say the least. For some, that the biggest knock on the project; for others, it is one of the best benefits.
If you remember, the city was gifted some land for the roads and additional property in exchange for building the roads; a complicated bit of land swaps with developers ensued after the initial deal, but then only Wind River was completed and Pearson looked like it was on the back burner, a casualty of the pandemic, bad timing, funding issues and environmental hang-ups.
We are glad to see all of that is finally worked out and the road will likely be built this year.
– Matt Adelman
