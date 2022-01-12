To the editor:
January 6, 2021.
The events of that day frighten me more than September 11, 2001. What happened at the US Capital on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on our democracy by our own citizens - ideological zealots determined to undermine a free and fair election.
The peaceful transfer of power, based on the freely cast votes of American citizens, has made the US a “shining light on the hill”, [President Ronald Reagan], and is one of the bedrocks of American Democracy.
A new crop of GOP leaders is attacking members of their own party – ‘not Republican enough’ as Matt Adelman said in his January 5, 2021 Douglas Budget editorial – in support of the former president’s BIG LIE.
“If a lie is only printed often enough, it becomes a quasi-truth, and if such a truth is repeated often enough, it becomes an article of belief, a dogma, and men will die for it.” In various forms, this quote has been attributed to Hitler, Lenin and other infamous dictators.
As a Democrat, I often disagree with the Republicans, but a functioning democracy that serves ALL its citizens needs two strong political parties dedicated to bringing the country together thru shared values and commitments. There cannot be a party that shuns democracy in a healthy, Constitutional Republic.
I’ve served as an election judge under three Republican Converse County Clerks. Each one worked hard to follow state statute to the letter. We are educated and instructed on the exact way to handle voters and ballots. During election day, an expert is on call to assist judges with any questions. Sure, I’d love to see more Democrats elected but I know our vote counts are accurate.
It is time for the Wyoming Republican Party to accept that TRUTH. THE FORMER PRESIDENT LOST THE ELECTION. Get over it and move on as Hilary Clinton did when she legally lost an even closer election five years ago.”
In a Democracy, the philosophy of “my way or the highway” doesn’t work.
Vickie Goodwin,
Chair, Converse County Democrats
