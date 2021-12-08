Douglas, WY (82633)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.