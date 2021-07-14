I think I will just come out and say it: Douglas, you made me proud.
At a time when much of my world seems to be preoccupied with the babblings of people who are educated far above their intelligence, I was honored to be in your company last week.
You called it “A Night in the Park” and just being there was a privilege I won’t soon forget. I saw people from everywhere laughing and enjoying just being together.
I enjoyed a free hamburger – dished up by a smiling man who towered over me. He was a man I remember coaching thirty-some years ago when he was just a kind-hearted boy who loved playing basketball.
I got a hug from the beautiful wife of a bearded man who stood there with an enormous grin on his face – a beard that once was red – that day forty-some years ago when I married the two of them at Natural Bridge. And it was the first of many weddings I got to do in Douglas.
Looking down at a picnic table, I saw the proud smiles of their children as they watched us. And the wondering gazes of their young grandchildren. Such an honor.
I watched as people from every church in this community traded stories with one another, forgetting their denominational differences and simply enjoying being with people who they knew loved God just as much as they did.
I listened and watched as the kids from all across town jumped, climbed, ran and played with one another, laughing in the summer sun and making me realize there are better things to watch at night than television.
You made me remember why so many of us were willing to go off to war. Watching you helped me see why we were proud to do so.
Years ago, when I pastored a church here in Douglas, I saw a cartoon that helped me realize something. It showed a man leaving a church. As he was leaving, he was shaking the pastor’s hand and saying, “Some Sunday, if it’s not impossible . . . could you tell us what, if anything we’re doing right?”
To me, there is a lot of wisdom found in that thought.
There are times when people just need to know what they’re doing right.
So, Douglas, I’m telling you now.
Last week I was proud to call you Americans.
Today, I’m honored to call you friends.
