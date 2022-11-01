While the primary last August seemed to have all the buzz and hype driving voters to the polls, and this general election feels a lot less so, it isn’t.
In fact, several local races and issues are significantly as important, and possibly even more so, than those from the primary that gained so much regional and national attention. The local races, after all, have a greater impact on our daily lives than the broader issues of national politics.
First off, the race for state House District 6 certainly should have our attention. The Republican nominee, Tomi Strock, upset the incumbent (Aaron Clausen) in a nail-biter during the primary, partially with the backroom backing of the county Republican Party leadership. Long-time Republican and former Douglas Mayor Bruce Jones jumped into the fray as an independent candidate to offer voters a choice in the general election, and the Democrat nominee Tania Malone bowed out only to be replaced by Hank Szramkowski, who has mounted his own aggressive campaign.
The seat up for grabs is Douglas’ only voice in the state House of Representatives. Whoever gets elected will have the weight of representing all of us there, not just whatever piece of the electorate they support or want to curry favor with. So it does matter.
Also up at the Nov. 8 election, of course, is the race for the school board. In Douglas, that means 23 candidates for six seats (split between two sets of terms, four-year and two-year just to help with the confusion). How that race ends will determine the policies and directions of the nine-member board for the near-term and possibly long term.
With all the controversy across the state and country regarding banning books and inclusivity, some of which has (minimally so far) reared its ugly head in Douglas trustee discussions, who we elect to the board locally really matters. When the state superintendent of public instruction holds a rally to decry inclusivity and recommend banning books he deems inappropriate, the only defense against such emotional and ridiculous overreach from the federal government or state officials is local control.
Finally, we have some issues on the ballot that matter, as well. Two constitutional amendments are up for consideration, one (to increase the mandatory retirement age for judges) is pretty easy to support. The other (to allow local governments the ability to out our dollars in more risky, higher-return investments) may not be in our best interest over time. Choose wisely.
Two tax issues on the ballot have some importance, though, and we encourage you to support both, as voters have for the last many decades. The optional sales tax and the lodging tax have had overwhelming support in previous elections, but both are valuable. The sales tax is absolutely critical to funding many of the services in our county and city/towns.
The lodging tax is not critical, to be completely honest, but is a nice pot of money to have to market our fair county and communities and events. And given that the tax is paid by visitors to our area, not residents, it seems like a pretty good investment in our tourism industry and in local businesses.
There are, of course, a host of other races on the ballot that matter and can play important roles in decisions that affect our lives in the next two to four years. Whether that’s for county commission (where four people are vying for three seats) or the Glenrock Hospital District, it all matters.
––Matt Adelman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.