DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to express my sincere thanks to the family of Stella Beard.
In November I was diagnosed with cancer and have been receiving chemotherapy treatments since then.
The tragedy of losing Stella is devastating, but from that tragedy came the Infusion Center at our hospital and we are so grateful.
So many people have benefited from this place. I cannot express how wonderful this is for our community and for me, personally. I think of Stella and her family every time I enter that sacred space.
Blessings to your family and thank you.
Eternally grateful,
Jennie Ketner,
Douglas
