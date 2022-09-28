While we cannot be 100% positive, we are pretty sure that 23 candidates for six seats in the Douglas School District Board election this fall is a record. We have had some pretty crowded fields in the past 30-odd years, but 23 candidates seems a little overwhelming for us, and to many voters we’ve spoken to.
The reaction, in fact, seems to be one of being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices. Thus, it might be tempting to simply decide to ignore the school board races entirely and focus your attention on something a little easier to grasp, such as the numerous general election contests that feature one or two candidates for a seat.
Not to downplay every political office and election, but a seat on any school board is an especially important role. In Wyoming, school boards still wield a surprising amount of local control when it comes to your child’s education. The boards set policy and direction for their districts, then allow the professional administrators, teachers and staffs to implement those goals and policies.
Sure, things have changed in the last few decades in education in the Cowboy State. Primarily, the way education is funded has been ordered by the courts to be fair and equitable throughout Wyoming, meaning the rich counties no longer get to horde money, build giant stadiums and big pools or lure the top teachers with big salaries while the poorer counties can barely keep the heat on in the winter. And that’s a good thing.
But the local trustees get to decide spending priorities once those funds are redistributed by the state and sent back to each school district. That control is invaluable when determining educational priorities for academics. But they are also invaluable for supporting basic community desires, such balancing athletics/activities against fine arts like band and art or vocational programs like welding. Those things are actually important.
Other topics these days are more often than not simply designed to distract from the real issues and simply take time and energy away from educating students.
We encourage voters to attend the Douglas Education Association-sponsored forums at 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 (for the 11 candidates for the two-year seats) and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10 (for the 12 candidates for the four-year seats) in the Douglas High School auditorium. It will be well worth your time to be educated about the candidates’ positions on the important issues facing the district and what distractions are actually red herrings.
––Matt Adelman
