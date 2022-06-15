The Jan. 6 hearings in Congress last week and continuing this week have captivated a large swatch of the country, and been largely ignored by another significant faction, for exactly the same reason. They are hard to watch without becoming emotionally charged. Nay, super-charged.
How you react to the hearings seems to depend on how deeply you fell for The Big Lie. By now, anyone rationally paying attention to reality knows the 2020 election wasn’t “stolen,” widespread fraud claims were bogus and those spreading them knew they were baseless nearly from the beginning, and the attack on the capitol was not a peaceful demonstration by patriots but a coordinated, planned assault on democracy and our nation.
Yet, the debate and angst will continue for years – just as it did following Watergate, which in hindsight was far less insidious and destructive to the basic underpinnings of our democracy than the deliberate efforts by an administration and president to overturn an election, regardless of how you feel about the outcome of it.
Imagine if Obama had refused to relinquish the Oval Office had he lost a second term. The outrage screaming about the violation of the Constitution would have been deafening from network and right-wing pundits who willingly threw the Constitution on the bon fire of history in this case to advance some other agenda.
The hearings are history in the making. Painful to watch precisely because of that. What future generations take from it has yet to be written, but that will be partly determined by what we do with the facts we are learning and hearing firsthand. Facts are important.
Seeing and hearing the facts for ourselves, with our own eyes and ears, can be difficult, but it may be the only way for us to move on and heal as a nation.
