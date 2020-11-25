The real worry behind the spread of Covid-19 hits home

We’ve all seen the numbers rise higher than anyone expected, across the nation and in our lovely state of Wyoming.
Like it or not, COVID-19 is here to stay. Even if you think that it’s not a big deal, or that it’s just a virus, at some point, your life is going to be affected by the pandemic. More than just having to wear a mask or having to order take out at your favorite restaurant instead of dining in.
I have friends and acquaintances who have tested positive and have recovered. Some are still experiencing side effects that they never expected. Cognitive thinking delays, memory issues, loss of taste or smell and breathing issues that they never had before.
I have cousins with some pretty serious health issues test positive and they aren’t “just getting over it.”
Last weekend, though, is when the pandemic, and what the country is going through, really hit home in a big and serious way.
And, in a scary and helpless way.
I got a call from my mom’s friend early Saturday morning. I was told I needed to go over and check on my mom, she wasn’t feeling well and was having problems breathing.
I couldn’t just go over, though. You see, one of the employees at work had been exposed to the coronavirus and I was still waiting to hear about his recent test. I didn’t know for certain if I had been exposed, so there was no way that I could safely go to my mom’s house.
So, I did the next best thing and called her.
She was in distress. She hadn’t slept, had chest pains and could hardly catch her breath to answer my questions.
She wasn’t able to get out of bed herself, so I called 911.
Thankfully, the ambulance crew arrived and quickly got her to the hospital. Another good piece of news is that her COVID test was negative.
However, she was immediately transferred to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper because she had suffered a major heart attack.
Turns out the coronary artery, the main artery that goes to the heart, was 98% blocked.
Thanks to the quick actions of our local emergency department, ambulance crew and WMC staff, they were able to put a stent in to open the artery and clear the blockage.
Here’s where it got real.
Throughout this whole ordeal, this wasn’t a normal stay in the hospital.
No matter where she was, in the ER, the intensive care unit at WMC or her room in the cardiac department, I couldn’t be with her.
Think about that.
No visitors are allowed. For three days, all I could do was text or call my mom. I couldn’t be there to hold her hand, make sure she was warm and comfortable or give her a hug. I couldn’t be there to speak directly to the doctors and nurses.
If you have someone who needs a hospital stay, you won’t be able to see them either.
Why? Because of the pandemic. Because this country, and state, can’t get control of the virus that is taking lives every single day.
What if something had happened and I wasn’t able to be there in her last moments?
Has it sunk in yet?
What if it was your mom, dad, or even son or daughter and you weren’t able to be there with them? You couldn’t hold their hand, rub their head or give any physical comfort at all?
The more we dismiss how serious this virus is, the longer we will have to live in this uncertain world. A world where you may not be able to kiss or hug your loved one, one final time.
I’m not satisfied with where we are in this pandemic.
I don’t live in fear of the virus, but I do respect its power. We all should.
I’m grateful my mom had a successful surgery and is recovering at home. But those days of not being able to be close with her affected me greatly.
Let’s come together, take care of each other, wash your hands and wear a mask. I don’t want anyone to feel the helplessness that I felt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.